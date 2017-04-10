Sharing the Word for April 11, 2017

Tuesday of Holy Week

April 11, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Isaiah 49:1-6

The Servant Songs of Isaiah continue.

Today we hear the Servant reflecting on his relationship with God. God has called him to be an instrument of His will to show forth the divine glory.

Even when it seems that the Servant has toiled in vain, God assures him of the success of his mission, gives him strength, enables him to be an agent of the restoration of God’s people.

Moreover, God promises to make his Servant a light to all the nations. His saving activity is to reach to the ends of the earth.

We too are servants of God, serving as instruments of His salvation. The Servant of the Song represents Jesus, but because we are in Jesus, the song is also about us.