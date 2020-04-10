Sharing the Word for April 10, 2020

Good Friday of the Lord’s Passion

April 10, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 18:1-19:42

On Good Friday we read the “Passion” according to John. The cast of characters is large–most of them despicable. There’s Judas, the betrayer. There’s Peter–at first cocky, later cowardly. Annas and Caiphas are self-serving schemers. Pilate is afraid to stand up to the mob. Jesus is executed in the midst of criminals, while pagan soldiers shoot dice for His clothing. It’s not a very edifying cast.

There were some virtuous people: holy women including Jesus’ mother; the disciple whom Jesus loved; and Joseph of Arimathea–a man of untypical courage among Jesus’ followers.

Jesus died in the midst of sinners, comforted by only a few people who respected Him. What part would I have played in the drama of Jesus’ death?