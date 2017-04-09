Sharing the Word for April 10, 2017 – Holy Week – Year 1

Monday of Holy Week

April 10, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Isaiah 42:1-7

In the Book of Isaiah there are four poems–“oracles”–about God’s deliverance of His people. They constitute a poetic portrait of the savior that God would send to them. They’re known as the oracles of the Servant of the Lord.

Sometimes these poems refer to the prophet himself, sometimes to the people as a whole, sometimes to an ideal Israelite leading to a new future.

Christians have seen Jesus as the embodiment of Isaiah’s Servant. During these last days of Lent the Church offers us the Servant Songs as meditations on the person and mission of Jesus.

Today we see the Servant as a gentle instrument of justice who will bring liberty and light to those in need. That’s what Jesus brings to us.