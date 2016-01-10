Saint Pacifico of San Severino

Another Saint of the Day for September 24

Saint Pacifico of San Severino’s Story

Pacifico was born into a distinguished family in San Severino in the Marche of Ancona in central Italy. After joining the Friars Minor, he was ordained and taught philosophy for two years before beginning a successful preaching career.

Pacifico was an ascetic man. He fasted perpetually, eating no more than bread, soup, or water. His “hair shirt” was made of iron. Poverty and obedience were two virtues for which his confreres especially remembered him.

At the age of 35, Pacifico contracted an illness that eventually left him deaf, blind, and crippled. He offered his sufferings for the conversion of sinners, and he cured many of the sick who came to him. Pacifico also served as the superior of the friary in San Severino. He was canonized in 1839.

Pacifico lived out the words of Saint Francis cited below. His preaching and ministry were linked to his life of penance.

Reflection

Francis urged his brothers to proclaim the Word of God without fanfare or self-interest. In that way, their words were truly God’s and directed toward the welfare of their listeners. The way Pacifico lived made his preaching all the more effective, for his listeners knew the power present in his words.