Saint Martha’s No Worries Pizza

yield: 6–8 servings • prep time: 1½ hours (including rising time)

cook time: 15–30 minutes, depending on oven space • preheat oven: 500 degrees

Pizza Dough

Ingredients

1.5 tbls. active dry yeast (2 packages)

1¾ cups warm water (110–115 degrees)

¼ tsp. sugar

1½ tsp. salt

3 tbls. honey

3 tbls. warm milk

1½ tbls. olive oil

5–6 cups all-purpose fl our

1 tsp. olive oil

5 tbls. melted butter

¼ tsp. garlic salt

Instructions

In a large bowl dissolve the yeast into the warm water. Add sugar and stir well. Let the yeast proof for about five to 10 minutes until it looks foamy.

Add salt, honey, milk, and oil and stir briefly. Add f our one cup at a time until it forms a ball. Keep adding flour until the dough is only slightly sticky. You may not need to use all the flour.

On a well-floured surface, knead the dough for five minutes. Place a teaspoon of olive oil in a large bowl. Place the dough into the bowl, and move the dough around until it and the bowl are covered with oil. Place a warm, wet dish towel over the bowl of dough. Set aside for an hour so the dough will rise to double its size.

After the dough has risen, remove it from the bowl and knead it for 1–2 minutes. Cut the dough into 6 to 8 equal parts. Roll each dough segment into a 7- to 8-inch round. Place the rounds on greased baking sheets.

Mix the garlic salt into the melted butter and brush this onto the pizza crusts.

Pizza Sauce

Ingredients

1 (15-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

2 tbls. tomato paste

1 tsp. olive oil

½ tsp. dried oregano fl akes

¼ tsp. garlic salt

1 tbls. honey

Stir all ingredients in a medium saucepan and cook over medium heat for 10 minutes. The sauce can be prepared ahead and stored in the refrigerator. Place the pizza sauce into its own bowl and set it next to the pizza dough rounds.

Place all of the topping ingredients into separate small bowls and line them up, or place the ingredients in separate piles on a large serving platter. Place a large bowl of shredded mozzarella at the end of all the ingredients. Once you have set up the assembly line, bring the family in and create your own Lent-friendly pizzas together.

Bake the pizzas for 10–15 minutes until the cheese begins to bubble.

Lent-Friendly Toppings

Onions • red and green peppers • mushrooms • tomatoes • olives • roasted garlic • feta cheese • goat cheese • mozzarella • basil • pine nuts • Parmesan cheese • pineapples • pine nuts • pesto • jalapeños • sun-dried tomatoes • artichoke hearts

Martha’s Efforts

In order to make a single loaf of bread, Martha had to start her day before dawn to trek to the granary to purchase

grain. After the long walk there and back home again, Martha ground the grain into coarse flour. This task alone required patience, strength, and stamina. The repetitive motion of turning the stones made her arms burn in pain.

Once the grain was ready, Martha added the remaining ingredients and prepared the dough. Already sore from grinding the grain into flour, Martha then began the process of kneading the dough into a ball. Then, in the heat of

midday (around 90 degrees Fahrenheit), Martha prepared a fire outside to bake the bread. Once she was finished tending to the bread over the hot fire, she moved to her garden to gather the ingredients to assemble the rest of the meal.