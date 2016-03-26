Saint Margaret Clitherow

Saint Margaret Clitherow’s Story

Saint Margaret was a young married woman who worshiped in the new Protestant religion of the reign of Elizabeth I. She returned to the “Old Faith” and was eventually arrested for harboring Jesuits, in her home, in the Shambles. To protect her husband and children, she refused to speak in her own defense and was condemned and crushed to death in York on March 25th 1586.

Reflection

During the difficult days of persecution in England, Saint Margaret remained faithful to her new faith, Catholicism, even to the point of going to jail on a number of occasions. She has become a model for us as we try to live our faith faithfully.

Saint Margaret Clitherow is the Patron Saint of:

Businesswomen