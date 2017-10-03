Saint Francis Novena | Day 9 | Consolation

You are beauty.

You are gentleness.

You are our protector.

You are our guardian and defender.

You are courage.

You are our haven and our hope.

You are our faith,

Our great consolation.

You are our eternal life,

Great and wonderful Lord,

God almighty,

Merciful Savior

(Praises of God)

Reflection

by Pat McCloskey, OFM

I have placed this prayer last because, in a way, it summarizes everything Saint Francis had to say about God.

The philosophers of Francis’ day said that truth, beauty, and goodness are always three facets of the same reality. They are also self-diffusive, incapable of being hoarded to the benefit of one person or group and the detriment of everyone else.

No matter how difficult our individual circumstances may be, God offers tremendous consolation by constantly affirming that the world is not running amok, spinning beyond God’s control.

Francis of Assisi was no Pollyanna. He saw sin for what it is, but he never doubted God’s love and mercy. May we follow the example of the Poor Man of Assisi.