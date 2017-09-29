Saint Francis Novena | Day 6: Peace

You are holy, Lord, the only God

And your deeds are wonderful.

You are strong.

You are great.

You are the Most High,

You are almighty.

You, holy Father, are

King of heaven and earth.

You are Three and One,

Lord God, all good.

You are Good, all God, supreme Good,

Lord God, living and true.

(Praises of God)

Reflection

by Pat McCloskey, OFM

Approximately 100 years after Saint Francis died, Dante Aligheri wrote The Divine Comedy, in which we read, “In his [God’s] will is our peace.” Francis’ strong affirmation of the Trinity is possible only because God the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit are never in competition with one another. No one’s goodness takes anything away from the goodness of the other two Persons of the Trinity.

We frequently think in zero-sum terms: Every piece of a pie you cut for yourself means there is that much less for me. This guarantees jealousy—and a constant appeal to someone else’s actions to explain my own.

Over time, Saint Francis knew exactly who he was before God, and thus he never felt threatened by anyone else’s success. He also trained himself—and tried to train the friars not to become angry because of someone else’s sins.

One of life’s ironies is that we are very slow to claim credit for the only thing for which we are fully responsible: our sins.