Saint Dismas

Another Saint of the Day for March 25

Saint Dismas’ Story

Saint Dismas, also know as the Good Thief, was crucified along with Jesus and another man also condemned of stealing. The only historical mention of Saint Dismas is from the Gospel accounts of the crucifixion. Because of his request of Jesus that he at least be remembered by Jesus when Jesus came into his kingdom, Saint Dismas was forgiven and promised entry into paradise.

Reflection

When St. Dismas turned to the Lord and acknowledged his sinfulness, Jesus forgave him and promised that he would be in paradise that very day. That’s the kind of Lord we have–one who is more than willing to accept our acknowledgement of sin and our repentance.

Saint Dismas is the Patron Saint of:

Prisoners