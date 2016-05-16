Saint Brendan

Another Saint of the Day for May 16

Saint Brendan’s Story

Scholars are unsure, but Saint Brendan may have been born in Trakee, Ireland. Saint Ita played a role in his education, and Bishop Erc ordained him. He also became a monk at Clonfert. That is all we know for sure.

A legendary book entitled Navigation had him searching for the “Isles of the Blessed” going even so far as the Canary Islands and America. At most, it is beleived, he may have traveled to Scotland and Wales.

Reflection

Saint Brendan proves that you don’t have to be well known to be a saint. Most of us aren’t that well known, but we are called to be saints.

Saint Brendan is the Patron Saint of:

Sailors