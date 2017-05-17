Devotion to the heart pierced on Calvary is nearly as old as Christianity, but it has undergone many changes over the centuries. Patristic writers saw in the blood and water issuing from the crucified Lord’s side (John 19:34) the fulfillment of his promise to give living water (John 4:13–14; 7:37), the fountain from which the Spirit flows upon the Church. Medieval piety placed less emphasis on Jesus’ heart as the source of grace and moved toward more personal and sentimental devotion. Click here to read more.

“Incline our hearts, according to your will, O God.” These words of regularly occur in liturgical texts such as the Liturgy of the Hours and the Eucharist. The prayer cashes in on the symbol of the human heart and speaks more than an explanation could ever tell. Oh, how we constantly struggle to live our faith! Click here to read more.

O most holy Heart of Jesus, fountain of every blessing,

I adore you, I love you and will a lively sorrow for my sins.

I offer you this poor heart of mine.

Make me humble, patient, pure, and wholly obedient to your will.

Grant, good Jesus, that I may live in you and for you. Click here to read more.

Our modern-day devotion to the Sacred Heart comes from a series of very special encounters that Jesus had with a humble Visitation nun turned saint named Margaret Mary Alacoque.

Jesus called her “the Beloved Disciple of My Heart,” and she called him her “Sovereign Master.” Click here to read more.