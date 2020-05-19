Retired English bishop dies of COVID-19

MANCHESTER, England (CNS) — A retired English bishop has died from COVID-19 a week after he tested positive for the virus at his nursing home. He was 88.

Retired Auxiliary Bishop Vincent Malone of Liverpool died May 18 in Royal Liverpool Hospital, said a May 18 statement by the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster, formerly a priest of the Archdiocese of Liverpool, said he recalled the bishop “as a lovely man to be with” because of his “endless patience” and “unfailing courtesy.”

“He offered warm hospitality, without ever being ostentatious, and a quiet witty conversation,” he said in a May 18 statement.

“He served the archdiocese unfailingly and the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, especially in our ministry in universities, in which he had considerable experience,” he said. “We will miss him.”

Bishop Malone was born in Liverpool Sept. 11, 1931, and was educated by Jesuits at the city’s St. Francis Xavier College.

He was ordained in 1955 and worked in several Liverpool parishes, as well as serving as the chaplain to the University of Liverpool.

In 1979, he was appointed administrator of the Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King, Liverpool, and he was ordained auxiliary bishop in 1989. He retired in 2006 but remained active in the archdiocese until last year.

In a May 18 statement, Archbishop Malcolm McMahon of Liverpool said the bishop was a man of “mild and polite manner” who showed “unfailing kindness and respect to all those he met and served.”

“Bishop Vincent told me that he enjoyed being an auxiliary bishop because it kept him close to people,” he said. “He made a massive contribution to the life of the local church and city.”

By Simon Caldwell | Catholic News Service