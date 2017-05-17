Prayers to the Sacred Heart

Devotional Prayers

♥ Prayer to the Sacred Heart

O most holy Heart of Jesus, fountain of every blessing,

I adore you, I love you and will a lively sorrow for my sins.

I offer you this poor heart of mine.

Make me humble, patient, pure, and wholly obedient to your will.

Grant, good Jesus, that I may live in you and for you.

Protect me in the midst of danger; comfort me in my afflictions;

give me health of body, assistance in my temporal needs,

your blessings on all that I do, and the grace of a holy death.

Within your heart I place my every care.

In every need let me come to you with humble trust saying,

Heart of Jesus, help me.

Amen.

♥ Daily Offering

O Jesus, through the Immaculate Heart of Mary, I offer you all my prayers, works, joys, and sufferings of this day, for all the intentions of your Sacred Heart, in union with the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass throughout the world, in reparation for my sins, for the intentions of all my relatives and friends, and in particular for the intentions of the Holy Father.

♥ Efficacious Novena to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

This nine-day prayer is often said prior to the Feast of the Sacred Heart but can be said anytime. The “Our Father,” “Hail, Mary,” Glory Be,” and “Hail, Holy Queen” are traditional Catholic prayers associated with the Rosary, and may be readily found online or in most Catholic prayer books. There are other versions of the novena; this is the one that Saint Margaret Mary offered.

O my Jesus, you have said: “Truly I say to you, ask and you will receive, seek and you will find, knock and it will be opened to you.” Behold, I knock, I seek, and ask for the grace of (name your request). Our Father… Hail Mary… Glory be to the Father…

♥ Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place all my trust in you.

O Sacred Heart of Jesus, for whom it is impossible not to have compassion on the afflicted, have pity on us miserable sinners and grant us the grace which we ask of you, through the Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart of Mary, your tender mother and ours.

Say the Hail, Holy Queen and add: “Saint Joseph, foster father of Jesus, pray for us.”

—Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque

Prayers for Special Circumstances

♥ Prayer of Trust to the Sacred Heart (in Times of Stress)

Holy Heart of Jesus, Sweet Sanctuary of rest,

bring peace to my soul and settle my spirit,

especially in the matter of_________________.

I vow to place all of my worries and fears

into the wound of your Sacred Heart,

there to be tended to in accordance with your perfect will,

which desires only the best and highest good.

Your love alone is enough, and I surrender to it;

clinging to the hope of a swift resolution

and trusting with confidence in all of your promises.

Amen.

♥ Prayer to the Sacred Heart in Times of Loss or Betrayal

Sweet Jesus, your heart beats for the brokenhearted,

and you know their pain.

You experienced loss when your friend Lazarus died,

and betrayal when your friends abandoned and rejected you in

your darkest hours.

I ask you for relief and release right now in this time of grief.

I cry out to your heart, seeking comfort and consolation.

Take this present heartache and unite it to your own for the good of others,

especially _____________________.

Ease my sorrow,

and fill my heart with hope and light to face another day.

Amen.

♥ Prayer to the Sacred Heart for Help to Forgive

Lord Jesus,

my heart feels like an impenetrable stone as I am struggling to forgive_____________.

Please trade my hardened heart for one that flows with mercy like your own.

Give me the grace to let go of bitterness, a desire for revenge, and the need for an apology.

Set me free from the captivity of my unforgiving heart and fill me with your healing love.

Amen.

♥ Prayer to the Sacred Heart for Someone Who Is Addicted

Lord, my heart is filled with concern for____________, who is addicted.

You know and see the disorder and chaos that the addiction is causing,

and your heart grieves over the distortion of personality and danger to the soul

that results when someone is in the throes of addiction.

I pray that you will please give me the wisdom and spiritual

fortitude to detach with love and trust in your tender mercies

and that you will give _______________ the humility and strength to seek recovery.

I ask this through the saving grace of your Sacred Heart.

Amen.

♥ Prayer to the Sacred Heart When Health Is Failing

Sweet Heart of Jesus,

my health is failing, and I am hurting.

Thank you for my body, which is a great and marvelous gift

and a temple where the Holy Spirit chooses to dwell.

I offer up my current suffering for ____________,

accepting whatever you permit to happen to me.

I believe in your healing power and claim your promises of peace,

help in all my afflictions, and the grace of final perseverance.

Help me to resist all fear, and hide me, Lord,

in the haven of your precious heart.

Give me the strength to accept this current state of my health with joy,

holy resignation, and lively hope for the future.

Amen.

♥ Prayer of Thanksgiving and Praise to the Sacred Heart

Lord, you deserve all honor and praise,

because your love is perfect and your heart sublime.

My heart is filled to overflowing with gratitude

for the many blessings and graces you have bestowed upon me and those

whom I love.

Forever undeserving, may I always be attentive

and never take for granted the gifts of mercy and love

that flow so freely and generously from your Sacred Heart.

Heart of Jesus, I adore you.

Heart of Jesus, I praise you.

Heart of Jesus, I thank you.

Heart of Jesus, I love you forever and always.

Amen.