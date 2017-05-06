Pope Francis on His Love for Mary

Pope Francis has a strong relationship with the Mother of God.

As archbishop of Buenos Aires, he encouraged devotion to “Our Lady, Undoer of Knots.” On the first day after his election to the papacy, he visited the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome to place flowers on the altar and pray for Mary’s help and protection. Since that day, he has continued to shine a light on the woman he calls “the first pilgrim” and “the perfect disciple.”

When he enters a church or chapel, he often scans the walls and altars for images of Mary. He may approach a painting or statue to study it more closely, touching or kissing it with reverence. Later, he may comment on the Marian art, sharing his personal reflections on the meaning of certain symbols, scenes, or events.

This book gathers Pope Francis’s most important and inspiring reflections on God’s mother, taken from his own words since becoming the Holy Father. His writings, homilies, prayers, talks, and even tweets are windows not only into Mary’s heart, but also into the heart of the pope himself.

For Pope Francis, Mary is an icon of wisdom, strength, courage, and joyful hope. Her unconditional “yes” to God encourages all of us to say “yes” to God’s call today. We must turn to Mary often, Pope Francis tells us, for she is a mighty intercessor and a faithful companion on our spiritual journey. Because he highlights Mary’s “feminine genius” and her receptivity to divine guidance—something to which believers of various religious traditions aspire— people of many faiths will find nourishment in the pope’s words.

In his homily of January 1, 2015, he explained, “Mary is so closely united to Jesus because she received from him the knowledge of the heart, the knowledge of faith, nourished by her experience as a mother and by her close relationship with her Son.”

Although the chapters and quotations in this collection have been arranged in a certain way, they may be read in any order. Let your curiosity be your guide. Trust it, trust yourself, and trust that the message you most need to hear will find you.

Prayers of Pope Francis to Mary

Woman of Listening

Mary, woman of listening, open our ears; grant us to know how to listen to the word of your Son Jesus among the thousands of words of this world; grant that we may listen to the reality in which we live, to every person we encounter, especially those who are poor, in need, in hardship.

Mary, woman of decision, illuminate our mind and our heart, so that we may obey, unhesitating, the word of your Son Jesus; give us the courage to decide, not to let ourselves be dragged along, letting others direct our life.

Mary, woman of action, obtain that our hands and feet move “with haste” toward others, to bring them the charity and love of your Son Jesus, to bring the light of the Gospel to the world, as you did. Amen.

Mother of Silence

Mother of silence, who watches over the mystery of God,

Save us from the idolatry of the present time, to which those who forget are condemned.

Purify the eyes of pastors with the eye-wash of memory:

Take us back to the freshness of the origins, for a prayerful, penitent church.

Mother of the beauty that blossoms from faithfulness to daily work,

Lift us from the torpor of laziness, pettiness, and defeatism.

Clothe pastors in the compassion that unifies, that makes whole;

let us discover the joy of a humble, brotherly, serving Church.

Mother of tenderness who envelops us in patience and mercy,

Help us burn away the sadness, impatience and rigidity of those who do not know what it means to belong.

Intercede with your Son to obtain that our hands, our feet, our hearts be agile:

let us build the Church with the truth of love. Mother, we shall be the people of God, pilgrims bound for the kingdom. Amen.

Act of Entrustment to Mary, Virgin of Fatima

Blessed Virgin Mary of Fatima, with renewed gratitude for your motherly presence we join in the voice of all generations that call you blessed.

We celebrate in you the great works of God, who never tires of lowering himself in mercy over humanity, afﬂicted by evil and wounded by sin, to heal and to save it.

Accept with the benevolence of a Mother this act of entrustment that we make in faith today, before this your image, beloved to us.

We are certain that each one of us is precious in your eyes and that nothing in our hearts has estranged you.

May that we allow your sweet gaze to reach us and the perpetual warmth of your smile. Amen