Pause + Pray

The Garment of Praise

man waiting for his flight.

Reflect

Advent is a season of waiting. The Lord is developing us through the waiting and preparing us. Let’s thank Jesus for the season of joy and light ahead, and let’s thank the Lord for the miracles to come. Let’s wrap the Emmanuel in the garment of praise.

Pray

Thank you, Jesus.
We praise your mercy, your love, and your light.
We thank you Jesus for these miracles, for these rays of hope.
We thank you Jesus for our gifts.
Allow me to linger with you,
especially in the season of waiting.
Allow my heart to praise your most holy name,
Emmanuel, God with us.
Amen.

Act

In your prayer time today, put your laundry list, intentions, and needs aside. Allow his name to flood your heart and mind. Repeat his name over and over with a mind of love. Embrace Jesus with praise.

Natalie Ryan
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Franciscan Media logo

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.

Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice@franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support@franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content