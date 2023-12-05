Reflect

Advent is a season of waiting. The Lord is developing us through the waiting and preparing us. Let’s thank Jesus for the season of joy and light ahead, and let’s thank the Lord for the miracles to come. Let’s wrap the Emmanuel in the garment of praise.

Pray

Thank you, Jesus.

We praise your mercy, your love, and your light.

We thank you Jesus for these miracles, for these rays of hope.

We thank you Jesus for our gifts.

Allow me to linger with you,

especially in the season of waiting.

Allow my heart to praise your most holy name,

Emmanuel, God with us.

Amen.

Act

In your prayer time today, put your laundry list, intentions, and needs aside. Allow his name to flood your heart and mind. Repeat his name over and over with a mind of love. Embrace Jesus with praise.