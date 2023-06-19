Praying with St. Bakhita

Reflect

St. Josephine Bakhita bore scars throughout her body from years of slavery, yet her courageous heart remained unblemished. She forgave her enslavers because she understood something they could not: Love will always conquer hate.

Pray

Dear God,

Josephine Bakhita endured horrors

I cannot fathom,

yet her bravery,

her mercy,

and her warrior spirit

could not be restrained

by man-made chains.

Teach me to forgive as she forgave

and to love as she loved.

Help me to understand

what she understood with such clarity:

True freedom can only come

from you.

Amen.

Act

Click here to learn more about the life and legacy of St. Josephine. Share her story so that others may be inspired by this remarkable woman.