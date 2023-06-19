Praying with St. Bakhita

Reflect
St. Josephine Bakhita bore scars throughout her body from years of slavery, yet her courageous heart remained unblemished. She forgave her enslavers because she understood something they could not: Love will always conquer hate.
Pray
Dear God,
Josephine Bakhita endured horrors
I cannot fathom,
yet her bravery,
her mercy,
and her warrior spirit
could not be restrained
by man-made chains.
Teach me to forgive as she forgave
and to love as she loved.
Help me to understand
what she understood with such clarity:
True freedom can only come
from you.
Amen.
Act
Click here to learn more about the life and legacy of St. Josephine. Share her story so that others may be inspired by this remarkable woman.