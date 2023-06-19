Pause + Pray

Praying with St. Bakhita

josephine bakhita

Reflect

St. Josephine Bakhita bore scars throughout her body from years of slavery, yet her courageous heart remained unblemished. She forgave her enslavers because she understood something they could not: Love will always conquer hate.

Pray

Dear God,
Josephine Bakhita endured horrors
I cannot fathom,
yet her bravery,
her mercy,
and her warrior spirit
could not be restrained
by man-made chains.
Teach me to forgive as she forgave
and to love as she loved.
Help me to understand
what she understood with such clarity:
True freedom can only come
from you.
Amen.

Act

Click here to learn more about the life and legacy of St. Josephine. Share her story so that others may be inspired by this remarkable woman.

African Saints, African Stories
Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
