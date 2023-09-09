Now Is the Day of Salvation

Reflect

Every morning, I wake up with the words of Psalm 118:24, “This is the day that God has made, and I will rejoice and be glad in it.” These words frame the day with hope and possibility. They remind us that now is the only moment there is, and that in this holy moment, this day, we can choose love, truth, joy, and forgiveness. We can begin again as God’s companions in healing the world. We can do something wonderful, as poet Mary Oliver counsels, with our one “wild and precious life.”

Pray

God of change and glory,

God of time and space,

In this holy moment,

Give to us your grace.

Let me live this moment with joy and affirmation.

Let me share love and create beauty

For you and my kin, human and nonhuman alike.

For this is the day that you have made,

And I will rejoice and be glad in it.

Amen.

Act

In this unique and unrepeatable day, pause to consider: What acts of kindness and love will you perform? In what ways will you celebrate the fact that you woke up this morning to a day of possibility and wonder? How will you bring joy to the world today? Take time today to do something beautiful and loving for God.