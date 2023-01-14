Making Sense from No Sense

Reflect

On his road to Calvary, Jesus of Nazareth modeled trust and obedience as he suffered. Sometimes in life nothing makes sense. The trapdoor opens and we find ourselves free-falling into darkness. Maybe we feel hopeless or helpless, but trust and obedience can help us to root ourselves in our values, even when we don’t have the answers.

Pray

When my prayers slip away, dissolving into the inky black,

or when it feels like you’ve turned your back,

I still turn my heart to you.

Not even the Son of Man was free from this terrifying encounter with divine absence;

God, help me follow the path of the Christ, who, venturing into the void,

taught us how to suffer with integrity, honesty, and mysterious trust.

Act

Consider wearing a cross around your neck, on your wrist, or putting a rosary in your pocket today. Whenever you feel overwhelmed take a moment to touch the cross. Hold it in your hand and trace your fingers over the beams. Spend a minute or two gazing upon it before moving on to your next task.