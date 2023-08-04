Where Are You in the Story?

Reflect

The San Damiano cross that hangs in Assisi is from where St. Francis heard a voice call to him many years ago, “Francis, go repair my church!” In that work of art, every person on that sacred icon has a place and meaning. Just like the characters written on this image, you play a part in the wider story of Jesus of Nazareth. Your story is wrapped up in his story.

Pray

Storytelling God,

You have been speaking to humanity from the beginning of time.

Long before my birth, you were writing a story

through me and for me.

Show me how to find and live my unique role in this world.

Amen.

Act

Reflect on the image of the San Damiano crucifix today. What character do you most relate to right now and why? Where is your story taking you in this season of life?