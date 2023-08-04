Pause + Pray

Where Are You in the Story?

San Damiano cross

Reflect

The San Damiano cross that hangs in Assisi is from where St. Francis heard a voice call to him many years ago, “Francis, go repair my church!” In that work of art, every person on that sacred icon has a place and meaning. Just like the characters written on this image, you play a part in the wider story of Jesus of Nazareth. Your story is wrapped up in his story.

Pray

Storytelling God,
You have been speaking to humanity from the beginning of time.
Long before my birth, you were writing a story
through me and for me.
Show me how to find and live my unique role in this world.
Amen.

Act

Reflect on the image of the San Damiano crucifix today. What character do you most relate to right now and why? Where is your story taking you in this season of life?

Patricia Breen
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content