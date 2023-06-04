Embracing the Weather

Reflect

The weather can have a direct affect on our mental and emotional well-being. But when we choose to see our connection to the created world, we can be sure that rain or shine, we will encounter the sacred.

Pray

God of warm summer nights

and freezing gray mornings,

help me respond to the invitation of the earth today.

Whether in boundless energy

or in contemplative stillness,

may I accept and not judge

my body’s response to the weather.

May I recognize that everything has its place,

and everything has its time—

including my feelings.

Amen.

Act

Check the weather forecast for today. How can you use today’s weather to draw near, listen, and respond to God’s voice?