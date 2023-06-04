Pause + Pray

Embracing the Weather

raindrops on window

Reflect

The weather can have a direct affect on our mental and emotional well-being. But when we choose to see our connection to the created world, we can be sure that rain or shine, we will encounter the sacred.

Pray

God of warm summer nights
and freezing gray mornings,
help me respond to the invitation of the earth today.
Whether in boundless energy
or in contemplative stillness,
may I accept and not judge
my body’s response to the weather.
May I recognize that everything has its place,
and everything has its time—
including my feelings.
Amen.

Act

Check the weather forecast for today. How can you use today’s weather to draw near, listen, and respond to God’s voice?

Luminous 30-Day Journal
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
[email protected]

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content