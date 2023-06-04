Embracing the Weather

Reflect
The weather can have a direct affect on our mental and emotional well-being. But when we choose to see our connection to the created world, we can be sure that rain or shine, we will encounter the sacred.
Pray
God of warm summer nights
and freezing gray mornings,
help me respond to the invitation of the earth today.
Whether in boundless energy
or in contemplative stillness,
may I accept and not judge
my body’s response to the weather.
May I recognize that everything has its place,
and everything has its time—
including my feelings.
Amen.
Act
Check the weather forecast for today. How can you use today’s weather to draw near, listen, and respond to God’s voice?