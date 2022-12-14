Christ is our Light

Reflect
As followers of Christ Jesus, we share in his work of salvation. We have “put on Christ,” and proclaim him in both word and deed.
Pray
Risen Lord, you have broken open the tomb of death
and have brought eternal life to those who believe.
You have brought light where there was darkness.
Help those who proclaim you to shine brightly,
that they may bring your light to those in darkness.
Amen.
Act
Thank God for the witness of those who have shared the faith with you. Devise a plan to share what you have received with another person.