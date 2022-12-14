Christ is our Light

Reflect

As followers of Christ Jesus, we share in his work of salvation. We have “put on Christ,” and proclaim him in both word and deed.

Pray

Risen Lord, you have broken open the tomb of death

and have brought eternal life to those who believe.

You have brought light where there was darkness.

Help those who proclaim you to shine brightly,

that they may bring your light to those in darkness.

Amen.

Act

Thank God for the witness of those who have shared the faith with you. Devise a plan to share what you have received with another person.