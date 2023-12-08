Pause + Pray

Be Still

men resting

Reflect

“Be still and know that I am God” (Prv 46:10). We want to experience the nearness of God, but we lack the ability to be still. Rest is key because it’s where we feast in God’s presence.

Pray

Jesus,
As we prepare for your coming,
As we prepare for all that comes with the Christmas season,
As we run around getting presents, baking, cooking, sending cards,
Remind us of rest.
Help me to rest my busy body and my frazzled mind.
Amen.

Act

Be intentional today about taking a few moments for silence and connection with Jesus. 

Natalie Ryan
