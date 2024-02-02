Be a Prophet Like John

Reflect

If John the Baptist walked among us today, we probably would be quite scandalized by his camel hair clothes and bug-eating ways. And yet, it is very often prophetic voices of truth that come to us in ways we might easily dismiss.

Pray

God of the prophets,

Fill my heart with the zeal and courage

to say the hard, but necessary truths like John the Baptist.

Show me the people and situations I need to speak up and stand for in my life.

Make me a prophet like your servant John.

Amen.

Act

Who are prophetic voices you look up to? What characteristics of those voices inspire you in your own life?