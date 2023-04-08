Pause + Pray

A Brief Pause

woman with eyes closed

Reflect

Yesterday, we mourned Christ’s death. Tomorrow, we will celebrate his Resurrection. Today, we pause somewhere in between. Taking a brief pause in our lives isn’t something most of us are comfortable with or used to. We convince ourselves that there’s always something that needs to be done right now. In fact, some people view rest as a bad thing. But it’s not. It’s simply an opportunity to clear our minds, hearts, and souls and reset ourselves for what’s next to come.

Pray

Jesus,
as we await your Resurrection,
help us take this moment
to stop and take a breath.
Help us to reset ourselves
so that we can become
reenergized in order to
move forward and spread the
Good News to all those we encounter.

Act

No matter what you have going on today, you can at least take five minutes to sit and embrace the quiet and stillness. Focus on your breathing and just listen to the sounds around you.

Guided by Saints journal
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Subscribe

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
[email protected]

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content