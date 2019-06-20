Nonalcoholic Pineapple Jalapeño Mock-a-Rita

Prep time: 5 minutes | Yield: 1 Mock-a-Rita

Ingredients

1 cup pineapple juice 1 oz. orange juice 4 pieces of chunk pineaple 1 jalapeño, cut into thin, round slices 2 sugar cubes 1 oz. lime juice, fresh squeezed Tajín

Instructions

Rim your glass with lime juice and Tajín.

Add jalapeño slice, pineapple chunks, sugar cubes, and a dash of Tajín to bottom of glass.

Muddle until fragrant.

In a shaker filled with ice, shake pineapple juice, lime juice, and orange juice.

Pour over muddled pineapple, jalapeño, and sugar.

Fill cup with ice.

Garnish with a pineapple wedge and jalapeño slice.

Cheers!

Chef Claudia Sandoval was the winner of the sixth season of MasterChef US. She is now a judge on MasterChef Latino, a TV cooking competition on Telemundo. She published her best-selling cookbook Claudia’s Cocina: A Taste of Mexico in 2016.