Matching Grant going on now! Double your donation today. Click here.

Chef Claudia Sandoval

Nonalcoholic Pineapple Jalapeño Mock-a-Rita

Post by Guest Author

Chef Claudia Sandoval Prep time: 5 minutes | Yield: 1 Mock-a-Rita

Ingredients

1 cup pineapple juice 1 oz. orange juice 4 pieces of chunk pineaple 1 jalapeño, cut into thin, round slices 2 sugar cubes 1 oz. lime juice, fresh squeezed Tajín

Instructions

Rim your glass with lime juice and Tajín.
Add jalapeño slice, pineapple chunks, sugar cubes, and a dash of Tajín to bottom of glass.
Muddle until fragrant.
In a shaker filled with ice, shake pineapple juice, lime juice, and orange juice.
Pour over muddled pineapple, jalapeño, and sugar.
Fill cup with ice.
Garnish with a pineapple wedge and jalapeño slice.
Cheers!

Chef Claudia Sandoval was the winner of the sixth season of MasterChef US. She is now a judge on MasterChef Latino, a TV cooking competition on Telemundo. She published her best-selling cookbook Claudia’s Cocina: A Taste of Mexico in 2016.

St. Anthony Messenger

Sponsored Ad

More from Franciscan Media

Saint Anthony of Padua

From Wild Man to Wise Man

Meeting God in the Upper Room

New Call-to-action