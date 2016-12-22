Missionary experience seen as key to preparing bishops for larger roles

CHICAGO (CNS) — Pope Francis’ appointment of Bishop Edward J. Burns from Juneau, Alaska, to Dallas Dec. 13 generated a lot of excitement at Catholic Extension in Chicago.

The national fundraising organization that supports and strengthens mission dioceses across the United States has worked closely with Bishop Burns since 2009 when he was assigned to the Juneau Diocese. During his tenure there, Catholic Extension provided $1.8 million to support core ministries and church operations in a geographically remote diocese with an annual budget of less than $2 million.

The Juneau Diocese, unlike the other 90 “mission dioceses” Extension supports, has no roads connecting its nine parishes and 17 missions. All travel is either by float planes or by boat. About 20 percent of the diocese’s Catholic population is Native Alaskan living in “bush” communities, many of whom maintain a subsistence lifestyle. Organizing an annual Catholic appeal to support the work of the diocese under such circumstances is not the easiest task.

But despite such challenges, whenever Catholic Extension officials visited him during his almost eight years in Juneau, Bishop Burns wore a smile, his trademark enthusiasm contagious.

Now, as Bishop Burns prepares to trade the dark winters of Alaska for the sunbaked summers of Texas, some might ask what preparation he has to move from a diocese of 10,000 Catholics to a diocese of over 1 million Catholics. The same question might have been asked in Chicago in 2014, when Pope Francis appointed now-Cardinal Blase J. Cupich to Chicago, leaving behind the 30,000-person Diocese of Rapid City, South Dakota, which includes 40,000 square miles of mostly prairie lands as well as five Native American reservations.

What does the pope see in these rural bishops that has given him confidence to place them in the big cities? For officials at Catholic Extension that “something” is that missionary dioceses, like Juneau and Rapid City, beget bishops with a missionary heart. They are put through the pastoral experience of ministering in places of poverty, marginalized populations and a scarcity of church institutions. With fewer resources, a smaller Catholic population, bishops to get to know their people, rub elbows with the faithful, and become familiar with their hopes and dreams, sorrows and joys, as well as the realities of their lives.

One such example is a story Bishop Burns likes to tell of a family who came to Mass at the cathedral in Juneau one day without their teenage son. When he asked about the young man’s whereabouts, the parents told him that after numerous attempts, they couldn’t awaken their son from his deep adolescent slumber.

“Call him right now,” Bishop Burns instructed. The young man picked up and was startled to hear the bishop’s voice on the other end of the phone: “This is Bishop Burns. I really think you need to come to Mass today, so why don’t you get ready and come over here.”

In a mission diocese the bishop also is shaped by the faithful, a pastoral experience which they carry with them to big cities when their schedules become more crazed, the demands of office intensify, and there are more institutions to navigate.

Three years ago, in an address to papal nuncios, Pope Francis said that he is looking for bishops who are “gentle, patient and merciful; animated by inner poverty, the freedom of the Lord and also by outward simplicity and austerity of life.” These are exactly the types of characteristics that are developed and reinforced among bishops in mission dioceses, who more easily acquire the “smell of the sheep.”

In light of the pope’s ideal profile for bishops, Catholic Extension leaders wonder if there might be a new proliferation of younger bishops from mission dioceses being given the nod to lead larger dioceses.

In the meantime, the Diocese of Dallas has been given a great new bishop, one whose heart has been shaped by his missionary adventures in Alaska.

By Joe Boland | Catholic News Service