Minute Meditations

We Are Doing God’s Work

dirty eye glasses

If you are about gospel work, with a head for justice and a tender heart, it helps each day to cleanse the lens. We dare not disregard the darkness, nor turn away from problems and pain; but face instead each morning’s light and bathe our eyes in mercy’s rain. When the world looks always grimy, when hope and newness are obscured, then is the time for window wiping. Cleanse the panes with wonder and lament, for the tears of sorrow and laughter you share, let love’s light in to dissipate despair. No matter where your eyes come to rest, will you look long enough and lovingly, till light breaks through at last?

—from the book Wandering and Welcome: Meditations for Finding Peace
by Joseph Grant

New call-to-action

Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Minute Meditations

Franciscan Media logo

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.

Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content