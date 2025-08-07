‘They Were Jesus to Me’

I have found a tremendous amount of foundational stability, trust, and comfort in the generosity of others. I never had to worry about not having a room at the inn. “Look at the birds in the sky; they do not sow or reap, they gather nothing into barns, yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are not you more important than they?” (Mt 6:26). My friends, connections, networks of people, cohorts, and associates—they were all Jesus to me, in caring and feeding me, welcoming me, loving me through hospitality.

This was Gospel poverty. It is absolute, sheer, overflowing wealth. What is more valuable than knowing that if I am somehow unable to feel the love of God in my life, all I need is to spend a day in the loving home of a friend to know that they understand my vocation and this weird countercultural life I am incredibly blessed to have? I am incredibly privileged and I am exorbitantly rich amid this wonky life of a chosen poverty.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “On the Road Paved by St. Francis“

by Eunice Park