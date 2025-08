The beatitudes present us with guidance on being a true Christian. They can help us discern those of our leaders who are actually leading Christian lives rather than claiming to as part of advancing their political agendas.

But the beatitudes are most important in helping me assess my own progress as a Christian. The beatitudes can indeed be the lamp unto my feet if I embrace them.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Turn to the Beatitudes“

by Richard Patterson, Phd