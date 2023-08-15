Minute Meditations

Mary, Queen of Heaven

Photo by Francesco Alberti on Unsplash

Mary’s life, like that of her son, will be a living out of her own canticle. She will enter into the mysteries of Christ’s life. Like the Christian mystics after her, she will participate in a more intense way in the very mystery that she is sharing. As the model of intimacy with God, Mary will enter into the death and resurrection of her son. She will stand beneath the cross of his dying; she will rise with him body and soul in the mystery of her Assumption into heaven. Franciscans pray a seven-decade rosary, the Franciscan Crown, based on the Seven Joys of Mary, that for me summarizes what it means to enter into the mystery of how we are transformed by and into Christ. The mystic knows in a uniquely graced way these mysteries that we believe and live out as we try to be true to the mystery of our baptism.

—from the book Mystics: Twelve Who Reveal God’s Love
by Murray Bodo, OFM

Mystics by Murray Bodo

1 thought on “Mary, Queen of Heaven”

  1. Randy Vidal

    Lord Jesus Christ, fill us with your Holy Spirit and give us joy in seeking you more closely. Increase our faith in all your promises, our hope in the joys of heaven, and our love for You as our All. Amen.

