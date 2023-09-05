Live with Love

“Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these, … you did it to me.”—Matthew 25:40

Mother Teresa of Calcutta was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 and given the Medal of Freedom by President Reagan in 1985. She was canonized a saint in 2016. She spent her life loving the poorest of the poor. She never criticized people, governments, or individuals for faults that might have contributed to sickness or poverty. She once said: “If you judge people, you have no time to love them.” If I feel like criticizing someone, that person probably needs my help, my love, and maybe my prayer. Love helps; judging negatively doesn’t. Prayer helps—and prayer works! Instead of judging someone, take the time to love that person. That attitude of love will help that person— and help you as well.

Lord, open my eyes to see you in the very least of those I encounter. Give me the wisdom to love others instead of judging them. Amen.

—from the book Three Minutes with God: Reflections and Prayers to Encourage, Inspire, and Motivate

by Monsignor Frank Bognanno