Now that I am older, I give more thought to the work of others. From the people who fix my car, to those who repair the roads on which I drive; from the cooks who make the food, to the servers who bring it; to teachers and nurses and social workers and carpenters: All of them contribute a thread to the tapestry. They each lend a hand to making our country function.

This Labor Day, maybe every day, I will say a prayer for these unsung heroes. I will pray that my own work—insignificant as it is—might somehow go toward building a more just world. St. Francis didn’t start that work in his day. He simply started his shift. Ours begins now. Let’s get to work.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “The Work of Our Hands“

by Christopher Heffron