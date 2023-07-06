Mary and Jesus, Mother and Child

We are immediately struck by a mother and infant being mesmerized by one another with a locked gaze in which they encounter each other.

More than that, it is about our ability to see. How do we learn to see as this mother and child? To look into the eyes of another? It is far more difficult for us because we are born into a sinful reality which blurs our vision making seeing clearly problematic as St. Paul points out when writing to the Corinthians: Now we see but a dim reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known (I Cor. 13:12).

St. Bonaventure in his complex work De Reductione Artium ad Theologiam shows us how this Pauline transformation from mirrors to reality takes place. He summarizes this for us in the Breviloquium: Not only is grace given freely by God, it also conforms to God and leads to God as an end, so that the work that came from God might return to God (V:1, 6), so he begins this work with an oft quoted selection from James: Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above coming down from the Father of Lights (James 1:17). Bonaventure’s theme in this work then is that what comes from God must be returned to God.

In his De Reductione Bonaventure leads us through this process of returning with us

deepening our ability to see more clearly through different intensities of light: (1) exterior light: God sheds His light on things which are external to the human person and intended for the needs of the body, (2) inferior light: light of sense knowledge, (3) interior light: humanity is enlightened as regards the truth of life, the truth of knowledge and the truth of doctrine and (4) superior light: it leads to higher things by revealing truths which transcend reason and which comes down from the God of Lights.

For many of us exterior light and inferior light are sufficient to become artisans of our spiritual well-being. It is as if we remain satisfied to paint by numbers all our lives. This can produce many beautiful tints and colors but it will never reveal the uniqueness of the self. Yet many books for spiritual reading present us with this outer world where we learn norms and practices recommended to us by others to make us better Christians. Perhaps some will but they will never lead us to see face to face as Jesus and Mary do in the poem or as Paul foresees for us.

To do that we must move from exterior reality to see with our interior light. It is in this light that we begin to see and to sketch ourselves in the presence of the Christ within. For many of us who were brought up in a pre-Vatican II Church we will discover a good deal of sin produced mainly by a guilt orientated spirituality. We identify ourselves as sinners so our portraits will be scarred and infested. We see now as Paul says through a mirror and as Bonaventure adds The mirror of the external world put before them is of little or no avail unless the mirror of our soul has been cleaned and polished (Itin: Prol, 4). So we clean and polish the image we are creating but it is to little avail as well.

While sketching in his presence we move almost unconsciously but contemplatively, perhaps because we have tired of the task at hand, into superior light where Christ places his hand over our hand guiding us to draw a true portrait of ourselves for it reveals to us how Christ sees us in our uniqueness and lovableness.

Bonaventure summarizes this: For as long as our reason is turned toward higher things it is illuminated, cleansed and perfected as long as it gazes upon the eternal laws and the unchangeable character of divine power and equity, it is strengthened and made whole in the good. (I Sent, art 2, qu 2).

The Gaze. I gaze at Jesus, Jesus gazes at me. We see now face to face. Like the disciples on the road to Emmaus, we recognize Jesus as we sit at table and see one another.

So Paul says when I was a child I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became an adult I put away the things of a child (I Cor.13:11). Now it is time to put away the paint by number spiritual portraits and continue to sketch a true self portrait with Jesus.

But the De Reductione offers yet another stage: ad theologiam, returning to theology.

Today this may mean theological reflection or even more appropriately spiritual direction where we can unpack and name this process.

In another of Sally Read poem’s “Peter: The Transfiguration”, Peter reflects we were not ready to see. There is a readiness to see that would be appropriate for a person to unravel with his or her spiritual director. Some directed must first be freed of their guilt centered portrait before proceeding. Then perhaps Read’s poem “The Prophetess Sees the Christ Child” clears the way forward:

In the tight dark of fasting and prayer

feeding on waiting and the close art

of listening then this: the coming of him

in luminous flesh in her arms.

I dream him in darkness see him

now and will see him again.

Anna never heard of the Bonaventurean process but it is clear from the poem that her life was one of tight dark, earthbound, listening until Then this…embracing the child and seeing.

The essayist Greg Gerke in his work See What I See reflects on art observing Why we come to art in the first place is to enable an encounter that might in some way change us. We have viewed the world of art from three diverse though overlapping perspectives: Saint

Bonaventure’s works, the poetry of Sally Read, and the Scriptures, all of which have, in the words of Gerke, The overriding aliveness of a work of art, how it keeps speaking after time has gone by.

With Jesus guiding us, we can project a work of art that can be alive because it enables an encounter that changes us and also those who see us face to face. We reveal Christ and the handiwork He has helped us draw.