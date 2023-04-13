Letting God Love Us

In recent years, a gradual illumination has come about in my life. And this has greatly affected my understanding of God’s will. In the second half of my life, this intuition or insight has made my soul feel lighter and brighter—and more joyful.

In my younger years, when I thought of God’s will, it seemed dark and gloomy to me. I identified God’s will as a whole system of laws and commandments I was obligated to follow if I wanted to please God and win salvation. In those years, when I prayed “Thy will be done” in the Our Father, I thought of it mainly in terms of my responsibility—and often a gloomy one at that—to obey a set of rules so God would love me.

Today, when I think of God’s will, it is something very different. The idea nearly glows with light now. I began thinking of it, first of all, as God’s loving plan to lead me—and all God’s people—to healing and happiness. I see God’s will today more as St. Francis of Assisi saw it, namely, as God’s desire to love us unconditionally and to lead us to abundant life. As St. Irenaeus put it, “God’s glory is the human person fully alive!”