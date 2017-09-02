Brownsville Diocese offers support for hurricane victims

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (CNS) — The Rio Grande Valley was in the “cone” of possible impact from Hurricane Harvey and residents had prepared for heavy winds and rain. Schools and businesses had even closed in anticipation, but the valley was bypassed by the storm’s destructive path.

“If the Rio Grande Valley was spared the major impact of Hurricane Harvey, it is so that we can more ably help those most affected,” said the Bishop Daniel E. Flores of Brownsville. “The Rio Grande Valley in the past has often received the help of others in times of dire distress; we are called to offer our assistance in that same spirit to others.”

In response to Harvey, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, with the assistance of local TV station Telemundo 40, set up several sites to receive donations of water, dry goods, diapers, canned foods and other items. The donations were delivered to distribution centers in the most affected areas.

“We have to be generous and grateful that we ourselves here in the valley were spared in this disaster,” said Sister Norma Pimentel of the Missionaries of Jesus and executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley. “We are in solidarity with the many people who are hurt in Texas.”

Bishop Flores and his fellow bishops in the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops are sponsoring a nationwide special collection during Masses the weekends of Sept. 2-3 or Sept. 9-10 to assist victims of Harvey, “as a concrete way of helping our brothers and sisters in need,” Bishop Flores said.

Funds collected will support emergency aid and recovery efforts under Catholic Charities USA and pastoral and rebuilding support to the affected dioceses through the bishops’ conference.

Sister Pimentel said a delegation of volunteers from the valley is preparing to deploy to some of the hardest hit areas. Volunteer roles will range from administrative work to direct work with families impacted by the storm.

Seven seminarians for the Diocese of Brownsville were hunkered down at St. Mary’s Seminary in Houston for days before, during and after the storm and are all safe.

“Despite Hurricane Harvey’s dangerous threats, God continues to bless the community with power, water, food, shelter and, most importantly, the sacraments,” said Genaro Garza, a seminarian from Edinburg. “The faithful continue to arrive to the daily Mass at St. Mary’s Chapel as we continue to participate in daily Mass.”

Seminarians engaged in different assignments as they waited for their school to reopen and the staff to return after the storm. Some seminarians cooked and washed dishes. Others chopped down fallen trees. Some seminarians are volunteering at a nearby shelter.

All of the seminarians are praying for those affected by the storm.

“In thanksgiving for God’s blessings, we are participating in perpetual adoration as we pray for the victims of Harvey,” Garza said.

