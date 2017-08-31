American Catholic Radio for September 4-10, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness
Week of September 4, 2017 — Program #17-37
Saint of the Week
This Spaniard left his homeland in 1610, to become a Jesuit missionary in what is now Colombia in South America.
Called to Witness
Judy Zarick speaks with retired Los Angeles police officer Jesse Romero about his decision to become a full-time evangelizer.
Called to Faith
His Eminence Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston in Texas, on nurturing vocations to the priesthood and religious life.
Catholic Treasure
How does the Church tell time?
Called to Worship
Capuchin Franciscan Father Martin Pable speaks with St. Anthony Messenger managing editor Daniel Imwalle about bringing our faith into the workplace.