Alternate header image for ACR

American Catholic Radio for September 3-9, 2018

Post by John Feister

American Catholic Radio

Week of September 3, 2018 — Program #18-36

 

Living Faith

Judy Zarick’s guest Michael Pakaluk kept the memory of his late wife Ruth alive by writing a book about her.

Ask a Franciscan

Franciscan Father Dan Kroger answers this pastoral question: How does a person figure out what his vocation should be?

On Faith and Media

Daughters of St. Paul Sister Rose Pacatte offers entertainment stories of healing, hope, and grace.

Exploring Our Faith

Part 2 of Father Greg Friedman’s conversation with Jesuit Father Allan F. Deck, on the U.S. Bishops’ teaching document Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship.

Sponsored Ad

More from Franciscan Media

Believe in Love book

The Franciscan Saints Franciscan Media

Prayer Everywhere by Fr. Gary Caster

Called: What Happens After Saying Yes to God

The Art of Thomas Merton