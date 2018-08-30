American Catholic Radio for September 3-9, 2018

American Catholic Radio
Week of September 3, 2018 — Program #18-36
Living Faith
Judy Zarick’s guest Michael Pakaluk kept the memory of his late wife Ruth alive by writing a book about her.
Ask a Franciscan
Franciscan Father Dan Kroger answers this pastoral question: How does a person figure out what his vocation should be?
On Faith and Media
Daughters of St. Paul Sister Rose Pacatte offers entertainment stories of healing, hope, and grace.
Exploring Our Faith
Part 2 of Father Greg Friedman’s conversation with Jesuit Father Allan F. Deck, on the U.S. Bishops’ teaching document Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship.