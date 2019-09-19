American Catholic Radio for September 23-29, 2019

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness

Week of September 23, 2019 — Program #19-39

Saint of the Week

Zeal as a preacher and a confessor led this 19th-century immigrant priest to works of compassion in his adopted country.

Sharing Faith

Judy Zarick’s guest is Greg Schlueter, President/CEO of Mass Impact, a company offering ideas to help your parish become more active and vibrant.

Call to Discipleship

The Most Rev. David A. Zubik of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on how every parish can be good at evangelization.

Catholic Treasure

What do we call the cross-shaped vessel that holds the Blessed Sacrament for Eucharistic devotions?

Discovering Faith

Joyce Donahue, associate director of youth formation for the Diocese of Joliet, Illinois, joins John Feister for a discussion of the qualities that make a parish successful.