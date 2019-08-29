American Catholic Radio for September 2-8, 2019

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness

Week of September 2, 2019 — Program #19-36

Saint of the Week

These two men, mentioned in the Gospels of John and Luke, had to follow Jesus secretly.

Sharing Faith

Judy Zarick visits with Dawn Hausmann, Director of Consecrated Vocations for the Diocese of Lansing, Michigan. Dawn helps young people discern their call to a vocation in the Church.

Call to Discipleship

The Most Rev. Daniel E. Thomas of Toledo, Ohio (former auxiliary bishop of Philadelphia), on appreciating how we encounter God through our humanity.

Catholic Treasure

Can you name the latest-written book of the Old Testament?

Discovering Faith

Franciscan Father Murray Bodo, poet and author, describes to John Feister how St. Francis of Assisi was changed by his experiences of God.