American Catholic Radio for September 18-24, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of September 18, 2017 — Program #17-39

Saint of the Week

Serving the poor in 17th-century France became the life’s work of this humble priest.

Called to Witness

Judy Zarick welcomes writer, editor, and speaker Jonathan Montaldo, the highly-regarded advocate of the spiritual legacy of Trappist monk Thomas Merton.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. Salvatore Matano of Rochester, New York, suggests that the desire of young people to be of service to their community can often lead them to a religious vocation.

Catholic Treasure

What do we call the large outer vestment that the presider wears at Mass?

Called to Worship

Franciscan Father Murray Bodo joins John Feister for a discussion of gospel joy as experienced by St. Francis of Assisi.