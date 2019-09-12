American Catholic Radio for September 16-22, 2019

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness

Week of September 16, 2019 — Program #19-38

Saint of the Week

After converting to Christianity, this fourth-century soldier-turned-pacifist became a monk, and later a bishop.

Sharing Faith

Judy Zarick welcomes radio host and author, Lino Rulli, who explains how living as a Christian has led him to share his faith in very bold and creative ways.

Call to Discipleship

The Most Rev. Gerald R. Barnes of San Bernardino, California, on what it means to be committed to the Christian life.

Catholic Treasure

What do we call the object worn over the shoulders as a symbol of identification with a particular religious order?

Discovering Faith

Catholic speaker Patty Schneier shares her witness to Christianity with segment host John Feister.