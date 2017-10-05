American Catholic Radio for October 9-15, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of October 9, 2017 — Program #17-42

Saint of the Week

Called a saint during her life, this gracious Canadian woman founded what would become an international congregation of religious dedicated to education.

Called to Witness

Author and editor Jon Sweeney shares his amazing journey to the Catholic faith with host Judy Zarick.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. John Wester of Santa Fe, New Mexico–formerly of Salt Lake City, Utah–on defending the ideal of traditional marriage.

Catholic Treasure

Who was the pope who wrote the social justice documents “On Christianity and Social Progress” and “Peace on Earth” in the 1960’s?

Called to Worship

St. Anthony Messenger managing editor Daniel Imwalle speaks with Franciscan Father Don Miller about discerning a vocation to the religious life.