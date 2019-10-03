American Catholic Radio for October 7-13, 2019

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness

Week of October 7, 2019 — Program #19-41

Saint of the Week

This Christian wife and mother risked and eventually lost her own life to protect the life of her unborn child.

Sharing Faith

Judy Zarick speaks with author Julie Kelly, about her desire to share with young people the joy of placing Jesus at the center of their lives.

Call to Discipleship

The Most Rev. Octavio Cisneros, auxiliary bishop of Brooklyn, New York, on supporting and strengthening Christian families.

Catholic Treasure

Can you name the annual liturgical day of prayer for the dead?

Discovering Faith

John Feister’s guest, former Director of Youth Ministry for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati Sean Reynolds, suggests ways to keep kids Catholic.