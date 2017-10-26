American Catholic Radio for October 30-November 5, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of October 30, 2017 — Program #17-45

Saint of the Week

Though abandoned by his father and reared in poverty, this Dominican brother did not allow bitterness and resentment to mar his soul.

Called to Witness

Judy Zarick’s guest is Marie R. Seiler, M.D., a pediatrician who finds strength in her Catholic faith as she interacts daily with her patients, peers, and staff.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. Richard Malone of Buffalo, New York, on deepening our relationship with Christ.

Catholic Treasure

Can you name the liturgical feast that honors all those who are in heaven with God?

Called to Worship

John Feister welcomes speaker and author Elizabeth Ficocelli for a discussion of the merits of intercessory prayer.