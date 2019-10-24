American Catholic Radio for October 28-November 3, 2019

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness

Week of October 28, 2019 — Program #19-44

Saint of the Week

This 19th-century Marist priest is the first martyr of Oceania and its patron.

Sharing Faith

Judy Zarick speaks with Saint Basil Coffee board member Jim Boyles. This non-profit business based in Houston, Texas, sells fair trade coffee from Columbia to help the missions in other countries.

Call to Discipleship

The Most Rev. David J. Malloy of Rockford, Illinois, offers three marks that he believes signify an authentic Christian life.

Catholic Treasure

What is the international Catholic lay organization that assists the poor?

Discovering Faith

John Feister’s guest is Mary Claire Ryan, former president of Jesuit Volunteer Corps. They discuss Ignatian spirituality that helps to ground these men and women who devote a year of their lives to serving the poor.