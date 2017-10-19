American Catholic Radio for October 23-29, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of October 23, 2017 — Program #17-44

Saint of the Week

Blessed with many talents, this Jesuit priest was one of the most important figures of the Counter- Reformation in 16th-century Germany.

Called to Witness

Judy Zarick speaks with actor Chris Kramer about his devotion to the Blessed Mother and the rosary, and how it has helped him to remain grounded while working in the entertainment business.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia–formerly of Raleigh, North Carolina–on encouraging vocations to the priesthood.

Catholic Treasure

What mysteries of the rosary were added to that devotion by Pope John Paul II?

Called to Worship

John Feister welcomes catechetical leader and author Judith Dunlap for a conversation on the Blessed Virgin Mary’s virtues as revealed through scripture.