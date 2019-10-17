American Catholic Radio alternate header image

American Catholic Radio for October 21-27, 2019

Post by Judy Zarick

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness

Week of October 21, 2019 — Program #19-43

 

Saint of the Week

These two 20th-century Europeans were imprisoned and martyred under the Nazi regime.

Sharing Faith

Judy Zarick’s guest, television comedy writer Tom Leopold talks about his conversion from Judaism to Catholicism.

Call to Discipleship

The Most Rev. Thomas J. Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois, expands on the “school of discipleship” metaphor to describe disciples as basically learners.

Catholic Treasure

What do we call the signs of the Holy Spirit given in Confirmation?

Discovering Faith

John Feister and the Rev. Mr. Ralph Poyo, speaker and retreat leader, discuss the current need to attract and encourage more believers to deepen their commitment to Christ.

