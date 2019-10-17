American Catholic Radio for October 21-27, 2019

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness
Week of October 21, 2019 — Program #19-43
Saint of the Week
These two 20th-century Europeans were imprisoned and martyred under the Nazi regime.
Sharing Faith
Judy Zarick’s guest, television comedy writer Tom Leopold talks about his conversion from Judaism to Catholicism.
Call to Discipleship
The Most Rev. Thomas J. Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois, expands on the “school of discipleship” metaphor to describe disciples as basically learners.
Catholic Treasure
What do we call the signs of the Holy Spirit given in Confirmation?
Discovering Faith
John Feister and the Rev. Mr. Ralph Poyo, speaker and retreat leader, discuss the current need to attract and encourage more believers to deepen their commitment to Christ.