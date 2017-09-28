American Catholic Radio for October 2-8, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of October 2, 2017 — Program #17-41

Saint of the Week

The name of this 20th-century Polish nun is forever linked to the Divine Mercy devotion.

Called to Witness

Judy Zarick’s guest is author and blogger Lisa Hendey, who tries to evangelize in every aspect of her life.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. Robert McManus of Worchester, Massachusetts, on promoting a culture of life.

Catholic Treasure

What is the popular prayer that forms the heart of the rosary?

Called to Worship

Franciscan Father Dan Horan speaks with John Feister about the impact that the life of Trappist monk Thomas Merton has had on the Church.