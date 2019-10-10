American Catholic Radio for October 14-20, 2019

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness

Week of October 14, 2019 — Program #19-42

Saint of the Week

This 12th-century religious order founder is known around the world as the “poor man of Assisi.”

Sharing Faith

Judy Zarick welcomes music and video producer Mario Costabile for a conversation about the multi-media event “Array of Hope.” This wide-ranging concert combines musical acts, motivational speakers, films and more tot bring Christ’s message of faith, hope, and love to the audience.

Call to Discipleship

The Most Rev. Timothy P. Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, talks about human experiences that are unique to servicemen and women, that also bring them in touch with God.

Catholic Treasure

What term taken from the Gospel story of Jesus’ passion describes the Catholic concept of a “consistent ethic of life”?

Discovering Faith

Spiritual director, retreat leader, and author Joe McHugh talks with John Feister about the role that spirituality plays in our lives.