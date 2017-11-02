American Catholic Radio for November 6-12, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of November 6, 2017 — Program #17-46

Saint of the Week

The first Australian-born saint primarily wanted to serve the poor wherever they were found in her native land.

Called to Witness

Judy Zarick welcomes Franciscan Father Richard Rohr, well-known speaker and author, to talk about his book Eager to Love: The Alternative Way of Francis of Assisi.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. Leonard Blair of Hartford, Connecticut, on parish outreach.

Catholic Treasure

How does the Catholic Church in the U.S. address the urgent needs of people around the world afflicted by war, persecutions, natural disasters, and poverty?

Called to Worship

Franciscan Father Hilarion Kistner joins John Feister for a conversation on why Christians should be joyful.