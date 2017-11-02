American Catholic Radio for November 6-12, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness
Week of November 6, 2017 — Program #17-46
Saint of the Week
The first Australian-born saint primarily wanted to serve the poor wherever they were found in her native land.
Called to Witness
Judy Zarick welcomes Franciscan Father Richard Rohr, well-known speaker and author, to talk about his book Eager to Love: The Alternative Way of Francis of Assisi.
Called to Faith
The Most Rev. Leonard Blair of Hartford, Connecticut, on parish outreach.
Catholic Treasure
How does the Catholic Church in the U.S. address the urgent needs of people around the world afflicted by war, persecutions, natural disasters, and poverty?
Called to Worship
Franciscan Father Hilarion Kistner joins John Feister for a conversation on why Christians should be joyful.